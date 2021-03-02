PWR Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $299,851.32 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 93.1% lower against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $299,851.32 and $185.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,603.00 or 0.99838216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.29 or 0.01031777 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.00453219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00298992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00099483 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00039590 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.