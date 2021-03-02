Pyrk Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Pyrk has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $219,331.08 and $4,223.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00485072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00072994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00473296 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

