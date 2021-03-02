Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 167.0% in February

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a growth of 167.0% from the January 28th total of 71,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PXS stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

