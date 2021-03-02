PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.75

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.75 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.25), with a volume of 230,564 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 276.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

