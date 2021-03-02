Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fidus Investment Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.