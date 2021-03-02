Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Decreased by Analyst

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

CLDT opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $647.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.