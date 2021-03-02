Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.91% of Q2 worth $266,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 62.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 104,034 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.12.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,558,217. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

