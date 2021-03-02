Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reduced by KeyCorp

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Churchill Downs in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $11,078,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

