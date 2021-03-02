QASH Price Reaches $0.0668 on Top Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. QASH has a total market cap of $23.38 million and approximately $340,956.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00803632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

