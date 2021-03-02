Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Quaker Chemical worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR opened at $286.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.33. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.