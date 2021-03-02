QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. The stock had a trading volume of 410,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,568,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

