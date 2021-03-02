Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Qualstar stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 1.04. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.
Qualstar Company Profile
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.