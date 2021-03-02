Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Qualstar stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 1.04. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

