Qualtrics International Inc.’s (NYSE:XM) Quiet Period To End on March 9th

Qualtrics International’s (NYSE:XM) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 9th. Qualtrics International had issued 51,695,568 shares in its IPO on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,550,867,040 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During Qualtrics International’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

