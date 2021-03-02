Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.96

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 60831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

