Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $34.07

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Quant has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $411.32 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $34.07 or 0.00069335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 74.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025097 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

