Quark (QRK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $296.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Quark has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $296.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,373 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

