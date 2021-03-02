QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0132

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $84.61 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00809764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QKC is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.