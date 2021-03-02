Qubitica Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00066727 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a token. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

