Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Down 5.1%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.24. 3,100,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,552,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qudian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

