QuickX Protocol Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $150,175.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00803632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

