Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.15

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 6006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,865.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

