Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $15.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

