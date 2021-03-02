RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Raised to $16.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

RADA remained flat at $$12.89 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,053. The company has a market capitalization of $563.60 million, a PE ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 47,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

