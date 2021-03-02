Radix (EXRD) Price Reaches $0.14

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Radix has a market cap of $105.25 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00496488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00074582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.42 or 0.00502730 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

