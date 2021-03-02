Raise (RAISE) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Raise has a market capitalization of $63,910.86 and $14.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raise has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00815975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045370 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

