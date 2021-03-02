RAMP Market Cap Achieves $42.24 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $42.24 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.00487469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00079087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055819 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00469515 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,340,316 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

