Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,294. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $251,020 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Rapid7 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

