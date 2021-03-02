Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $674,017.36 and approximately $163,133.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00803632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

