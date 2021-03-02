Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,575.24

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,575.24 ($20.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,582 ($20.67). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,568 ($20.49), with a volume of 56,488 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,888.17 ($24.67).

The firm has a market cap of £901.66 million and a P/E ratio of 26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,578.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,575.24.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

