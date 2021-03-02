Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 4,103 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 63.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.