RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF remained flat at $$980.00 during trading on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $437.25 and a 12-month high of $1,002.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $911.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $816.23.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.