Ravencoin Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $188.30 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00498319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00060381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00817809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028860 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,250,720,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

