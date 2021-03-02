Raymond James Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $125.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

OSK opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $8,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

