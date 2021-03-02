Raymond James Downgrades Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) to Market Perform

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.14.

TSE:AFN traded down C$2.38 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,881. The stock has a market capitalization of C$733.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.44. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$42.49.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

