Raymond James Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$2.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TVE. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.25. 2,861,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,295. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$589.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

