Razor Network Price Reaches $0.40 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $15.18 million and $390,378.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00491879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00503350 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,663,617 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars.

