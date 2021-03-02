Razor Network (RAZOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $224,028.00

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $224,028.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Razor Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.48 or 0.00512246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00074175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00473970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,663,617 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.