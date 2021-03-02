RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,203 shares during the period. RBB Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.16% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,981. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $379.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

