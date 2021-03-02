RChain (REV) Market Capitalization Hits $125.20 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. RChain has a total market cap of $125.20 million and $626,465.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00814331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00028919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.