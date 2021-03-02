RE Advisers Corp Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.16% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,106. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

