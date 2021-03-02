RE Advisers Corp Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.39% of Core-Mark worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Core-Mark by 1,295.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

CORE traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

