RE Advisers Corp Has $7.28 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

RE Advisers Corp cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Summit Materials worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,884,000 after purchasing an additional 278,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. 6,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.