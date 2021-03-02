RE Advisers Corp Has $70.87 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.47% of Leidos worth $70,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Leidos by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

