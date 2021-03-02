RE Advisers Corp Has $78.19 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.9% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.11% of CSX worth $78,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 468,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,525,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.