RE Advisers Corp Has $9.16 Million Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.26% of ManTech International worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

MANT traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $78.66. 1,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

