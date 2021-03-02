RE Advisers Corp Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,442,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

FISV stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.15. 24,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.