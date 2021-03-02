RE Advisers Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.3% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $135,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,398 shares of company stock worth $16,011,623. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,162. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.53. The stock has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

