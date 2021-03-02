RE Advisers Corp Sells 13,000 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Avient worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,494. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.