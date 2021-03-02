RE Advisers Corp Sells 19,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.4% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $57,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 427,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,192,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $69.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

