RE Advisers Corp Sells 3,500 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RE Advisers Corp cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

